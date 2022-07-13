Will the overturning of Roe v. Wade impact adoption agencies?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been almost a month now since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, many for and against the ruling are still fighting the issue.

Leaders with Odom-Saska Adoptions say they believe more expecting mothers will reach out to them for help as states continue to deal with the verdict.

“We hope that it will happen now that the shift has changed in the law where the option may be limited or done away with completely. And when the dust settles, it looks like it’s going to be a lot of restrictions on abortions. We hope that a lot of women will consider our office,” said Attorney Terri Hoover Odom.

However, over at Open Arms Adoption Services, Angela White predicts it could be a gamble on what expecting mothers decide.

“We anticipate that birth mothers apart of the pro-life mindset will continue to pursue parenting plans up to including adoptions, while those who believe in pro-choice will continue to travel to a new state or find another means,” she said.

According to Adoption Network, only four percent of women unsure about pregnancy place their babies up for adoption. Both Louisiana Agencies hope women will seek them out for more information.

“An adoption is an option for birth mothers, and we want to be able to share information with you so that you feel like you have a choice and can make an informed decision,” White said.

As the debate continues on what expecting mothers should do, U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson is proposing the Unborn Child Support Act to allow expecting mothers to receive child support payments if they are pregnant.

