What should you do if you win the lottery?

(Arizona's Family)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rising prices of just about everything, winning the lottery would solve a lot of those financial burdens.

You still have a chance to be a millionaire by the end of the week, since no one won the Mega Millions Jackpot drawing on Tuesday, July 13. The wining total climbed to $480 million, with a cash option of $267 million.

The actual odds of winning the lottery are 1-in-302 million. In case you happen to be the lucky winner, do you know what to do once you’ve actually won?

According to Forbes, the first thing you need to do is sign the back of your ticket. The reason for this is because like a check, a lottery ticket is considered a bearer instrument. Whoever signs the winning lottery ticket and presents a valid photo I.D. can claim the prize.

Next, determine how you want to receive payments. This can be in increments or in one lump sum. You have 60 days to make this decision. After that, assemble a financial team to help you manage an array of investment, accounting, tax and legal issues.

Finally, financial advisors recommend sticking to a budget. This includes developing an action plan that accounts for your monthly and annual spending, and categorizing your major expenses.

The next drawing for the lottery is on Friday, July 15.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

