Tracking afternoon showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle point of the week we are tracking more heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex, but also the chances for showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours as a weak cold front will be moving through the region. Don’t expect a major drop in temperatures, but the rest of the week and the weekend will be slightly cooler along with humidity though that will not be dropping at all. We are also tracking more potential wet weather early next week as another frontal boundary would be moving through the region bringing more showers and storms to the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms on the way later Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will need to dress comfortably and probably grab an umbrella on the way out the door as we are tracking more hot and humid weather followed by afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures this morning are again in the mid and upper 70s and will be rising into the upper 90s to around 100 this afternoon. Heat Advisories are again in effect for most of the viewing area as well. During the afternoon hours a weak cold front will start moving in and we will see showers and storms start to develop across the region bringing locally heavy rain. Not everyone will see wet weather, but the isolated strong storm is possible as well.

As we head to Thursday and Friday we are tracking the possible shower on Thursday but otherwise dry weather for the region. Temperatures will still be very warm with highs in the mid and upper 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely be in excess of 100 and potentially 105 degrees. While some wet weather is possible the majority of the region will be staying dry and humid.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking more heat and humidity along with the potential for more rain on the way. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be close to 105 degrees. So if you plan to be out and about prepare for more soupy weather. Early next week on Monday we are expecting another weak cold front to move into the region bringing more scattered showers and storms along with temporary heat relief. The rainfall will be needed as we continue to deal with expanding drought conditions around the region.

In the meantime, get ready for more heat and humidity along with some wet weather later today. Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.