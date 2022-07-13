Sunflower Missionary, Bossier PD hosting back-to-school drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church and the Bossier City Police Department are hosting a back-to-school drive soon.

The organizations will be collecting school supplies, uniforms, and backpacks for students in grades K-12.

DROPOFF POINTS

Bossier City Police Station

620 Benton Rd.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

318-741-8611

Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church

329 E Texas St.

Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

318-746-6611

Supplies will be collected until Aug. 5. A giveaway will be held the following day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

