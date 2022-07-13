Ask the Doctor
Sunflower Missionary, Bossier PD hosting back-to-school drive

For more information, contact Tiffany Snow at 318-200-4202, or Shewanna Mitchell at 318-507-4230; or, contact Sgt. BJ Sanford at 318-349-6620.(Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church and the Bossier City Police Department are hosting a back-to-school drive soon.

The organizations will be collecting school supplies, uniforms, and backpacks for students in grades K-12.

DROPOFF POINTS

Bossier City Police Station

  • 620 Benton Rd.
  • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 318-741-8611

Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church

  • 329 E Texas St.
  • Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 318-746-6611

Supplies will be collected until Aug. 5. A giveaway will be held the following day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

