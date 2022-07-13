Ask the Doctor
SporTran, Healthy Blue & SPAR team up for back-to-school bash

The back-to-school bash will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022.(SporTran)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Healthy Blue, SPAR, and SporTran are getting together to host a drive-thru back-to-school bash.

The event will feature community vendors, snow cones, and free school supply kits. The bash will be held Saturday, July 23 at the Hattie Perry Recreation Center, located at 4300 Ledbetter St. in Shreveport. The bash begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

School supply kits will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

