SPD: Man foils armed robbery; K-9 officer apprehends suspect

SPD K-9 Officer Sjaak
SPD K-9 Officer Sjaak(SPD | Shreveport Police)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man and a Shreveport police K-9 are receiving praise for their actions to stop an armed robbery attempt on July 6.

Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that a man had entered the store and pulled a gun on the clerk. Soon after, another man entered the store and realized the clerk was in danger.

Meanwhile, SPD K-9 Officer Sjaak and his handler were in the area, and Sjaak was able to track the robber to a wooded area east of the business.

The gunman was identified as Tre’sean Polk, 27, who was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

The customer involved was interviewed by police and released.

