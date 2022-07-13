SPD: Man foils armed robbery; K-9 officer apprehends suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One man and a Shreveport police K-9 are receiving praise for their actions to stop an armed robbery attempt on July 6.

Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. to a convenience store in the 3300 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that a man had entered the store and pulled a gun on the clerk. Soon after, another man entered the store and realized the clerk was in danger.

The witness retrieved his legally owned handgun and challenged the suspect. The suspect then turned and pointed his handgun in the direction of the witness. The witness observed a threat to his life and discharged his handgun. Although he did not strike the suspect it did cause the suspect to flee.

Meanwhile, SPD K-9 Officer Sjaak and his handler were in the area, and Sjaak was able to track the robber to a wooded area east of the business.

The gunman was identified as Tre’sean Polk, 27, who was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

The customer involved was interviewed by police and released.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.