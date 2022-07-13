SPD honors life of K-9 Shadow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department said an emotional goodbye to K-9 Shadow on Tuesday, July 12.

Shadow served the community for almost eight years, working as a narcotics and criminal apprehension dog under the care of Corporal Andrew Presley. He retired due to medical issues and spent his last couple of years enjoying retirement with his family.

The K-9 took his Honor Walk at the University Veterinary Hospital this afternoon, surrounded by his former teammates. A funeral will be held at the K-9 cemetery at a later time.

The department says Shadow was a good boy.

