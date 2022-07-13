Police still looking for suspect involved in 2021 shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a shooting that happened back in December of 2021.

Latrell Anderson, 21, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened on Dec. 7 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Police think Anderson is in the Shreveport area.

Police first responded after getting reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was able to survive.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson on the charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

