Pastor remembers Elvis Edwards as devoted deacon & ‘high-spirited person’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport community is remembering 51-year-old Elvis Edwards. He drowned after falling off a jet ski on Cross Lake when his lifejacket didn’t deploy.

Leaders at the New Birth Baptist Church say Edwards was a dedicated member of the congregation.

“The loss of him for that position is definitely going to be a huge hold for this ministry,” said Senior Pastor Thomas Myles.

He said Edwards served as the church’s deacon board chair.

“There was still an active search when I got to the scene. The wife had been secured at that moment and the natural instincts of a pastor is just to begin to pray because that’s the one strength we know that we have,” he said.

Myles said praying is what Edwards would’ve wanted him to do in that moment.

“He was that high-spirited person. He was that person that was always going to lend that laughter, that pick me up. That place that he wasn’t going to let a gloom settle in.”

Edwards leaves behind a wife and several children. Myles says everyone is leaning on each other to heal.

“The thing for us now is to be able to come together and do all we can now. Presently get to this place that we are getting things arranged so that we can get to that point of closure.”

