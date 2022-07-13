Laverne Ridley Monroe becomes a centenarian

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An Arkansas native who was an active member of the same Louisiana church for 75 of her 100 years on Earth was recognized Tuesday, July 12.

That’s the day that Laverne Ridley Monroe became a centenarian.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins both issued proclamations in her honor.

“Mrs. Monroe loves the Lord & her family dearly. She instilled in her children & grandchildren the importance of education although she did not complete her formal education,” her family said.

“She is beyond pleased that ALL of her children and grandchildren have degrees and advanced or professional degrees. In fact, of her 8 grandchildren, all five of her granddaughters have doctorate degrees.

“She is the sweetest woman in the world and Mrs. Monroe is loved by EVERYONE!!”

Monroe was born in Smackover, Ark., and raised near the town of Homer in Claiborne Parish, La., according to the City of Shreveport’s proclamation.

“Today, we celebrate your life and legacy of hard work and dedication to Lake Bethlehem Baptist Church and the City of Shreveport,” says the Facebook post announcing July 12 as Mrs. Laverne Ridley Monroe Day in Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.