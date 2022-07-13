Hwy. 2 in Hosston closed as CPSO investigates crash involving SUV partially submerged in bayou

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers should avoid Highway 2 in Hosston for the time being while first responders investigate a crash that involved an SUV and an 18-wheeler.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says they got the call around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Deputies responded and found that the driver of the SUV had partially submerged their vehicle in a bayou near the Highway 2 bridge. First responders were able to pull the driver out of the SUV; she was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was somewhat damaged, but the driver is okay.

Both lanes of Highway 2 are currently closed; drivers are being diverted to Gilliam Scotts Slough Road for now.

