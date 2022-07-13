Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

How to spot heat-related illness in infants, toddlers

(KPTV)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As intense heat continues, it’s important to make sure we’re keeping an eye on vulnerable groups like infants and toddlers.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as the planet gets warmer, heat-related illness and injury is increasing. Among those suffering, children make up almost half of the population, just over 47 percent.

Dr. Wanda Thomas with LSU Health Shreveport says it’s important for parents to pay attention because the signs can be subtle. Infants and toddlers can become increasingly fussy, irritable and may not want to be touched.

Thomas said they will physically look uncomfortable and hot to the touch. Their heart rate will also increase and they will become flushed.

”One thing that we really look at when we look at regulating body temperature is the ability to sweat, because that’s kind of how the body cools itself off. But, when infants and toddlers get overheated or too hot or hypothermic, they may actually not sweat. So, you really want to be mindful that if it’s so hot outside and the child isn’t producing sweat, isn’t really moving around or trying to get cooled off, those may be ominous signs that we’re going past overheating,” she said.

Thomas recommends limiting time outside with small children. If you need to run errands with them, she says it’s better to do them in the early or later part of the day to avoid peak temperatures.

She says often times these symptoms coincide with dehydration. Some ways to keep your children hydrated can include Pedialyte popsicles and Pedialyte or Isolyte formulas for infants. These powders have electrolytes in them that will keep kids hydrated.

Thomas said if you can’t rehydrate your child quickly enough, you should take them to the nearest emergency room.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Daily COVID-19 cases increasing due to omicron subvariant
Thompson is coherent and is being taken to the hospital, Bell said.
Missing DeQuincy man found alive
Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students
Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students
Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students
Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students