Heat eases slightly, but no significant relief is on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will ease back from triple digits for all but the western portions of the ArkLaTex for the rest of the week. We’ll pick up some rain as well, but not everyone will see it. Hot and steamy conditions will persist into next week with more widespread 100s possible by midweek.

A few scattered showers and storms will pop up into early this evening, providing some localized relief from the heat. Otherwise expect very hot and humid weather with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s this afternoon.

Rain chances will fade through the evening, but additional showers and storms are expected to flare up later tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the mid to upper 70s tonight.

We’ll see a few clusters of showers and storms Thursday morning, with the best chance of rain across portions of northwest Louisiana. Rain is expected to decrease into the afternoon with only a few isolated showers and storms expected. Temperatures will be hottest in the upper 90s to near 100 across east Texas and into parts of southwest Arkansas. Where rain falls in the morning and some clouds hang on into the afternoon in northwest Louisiana temperatures will generally run in the low to mid 90s.

Mostly dry conditions are back Friday. We’ll be hot and humid with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s in most areas. Heat advisories could return with the steamy conditions.

More heat and humidity will hang around for the weekend with afternoon temperatures expected in the upper 90s to low 100s across the area. Saturday is looking mostly dry, but a few isolated showers or storms could return on Sunday.

Rain chances will increase a little on Monday helping to bring temperatures down slightly into the low to mid 90s as we start next week. The ‘cool’ down though will be brief as we heat back up to around 100 again in most areas by midweek.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

