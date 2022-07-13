GETTING ANSWERS: Why are ER wait times so long right now?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer season, emergency room visits increase across the country. That influx of patients means you might need to have more patience as you wait to be seen.

A viewer, Clydell Jefferson, reached out to KSLA with this question. He claims Ochsner Health System is making people wait in the emergency room for 16 hours or more, and claims officials say there are no rooms available.

KSLA reached out to officials with Ochsner on Wednesday, July 13 to get an answer to this question. A representative for the hospital said in part, “We joined forces with other local health systems, the mayor of Shreveport, and the Louisiana Department of Health at the end of June to inform the public of this.”

In June, KSLA reported that the mayor’s office said during the pandemic, hospital staffing in Louisiana and many other states was significantly supplemented by contracted nurses and other staff members. Those staffing costs were supported by federal agencies; that funding ended July 1. Also at that same meeting, leaders said wait times could be longer. The representative KSLA spoke with said a few tips that could be helpful for the community right now include only using the ER for emergency needs. KSLA was also told visiting several other urgent care facilities in town, seeing a primary care doctor, and practicing safety are points of focus that can help the community.

KSLA is going to continue to work to get a more detailed response from Ochsner officials on this topic. In the meantime, if you have a question you want us to answer, submit it here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.