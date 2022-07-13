Former city council member weighs in on Shreveport qualifying season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Qualifying for Shreveport mayoral and city council candidates starts on July 20.

Former city councilman, Willie Bradford Sr., sat down with KSLA’s Destinee Patterson on Wednesday, July 13 to discuss what he has seen so far.

Ahead of qualifying, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his run for re-election, as well as current councilmen, Grayson Boucher and Dr. Alan Jackson. However, council members LeVette Fuller and John Nickelson have announced they are not running for a second term.

In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Fuller said she believes the council needs more “independent thinking.”

