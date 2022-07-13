Daily COVID-19 cases increasing due to omicron subvariant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - CDC reports show the new daily average for COVID-19 cases in the United States is more than 100,000.

However, the number of cases could actually be higher due to unreported at-home tests.

Cases are climbing as a new subvariant of omicron begins to surface. Omicron BA.5 is described as the most infectious variant yet. While deaths are not climbing as rapidly with this subvariant, a Shreveport doctor says people are more likely to spread it and get sick.

“The numbers are going up very quickly. Nationally we are at 130,000, cases that’s up 25,000 from yesterday. BA.5 is a subvariant and original omicron was BA.1 We saw what that did. The surge that we have been having is something called BA.2. BA.5 is taking over though and its’s taking over by surprise because what it does is that it dodges immunity exceptionally well, and you couple that with it being the most infectious disease science has ever seen and we actually have perfect ingredient nightmare swarm,” Najberg.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 map, there are more than 80,000 new re-infections in the state.

Right now, Najberg says to get the vaccine if you haven’t, or ask your doctor about the COVID pill.

