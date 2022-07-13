Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller will not seek re-election

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced Wednesday, July 13 she does not plan to run for re-election.

In a radio interview, Fuller indicated she simply did not want to be a member of the council anymore. However, when asked if she might be running for Shreveport mayor, she remained vague.

Qualifying for the mayor and council seats starts next week.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say

Latest News

The Shreveport Mavericks celebrated their championship win on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Shreveport Mavericks celebrate after championship win
The Fallen EMS Memorial Service was held Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
National EMS Memorial Service makes stop in Shreveport
'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.
Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture
Waitr
Waitr rebranding, wants to deliver ‘anything’ from any business