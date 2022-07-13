Councilwoman LeVette Fuller will not seek re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced Wednesday, July 13 she does not plan to run for re-election.

In a radio interview, Fuller indicated she simply did not want to be a member of the council anymore. However, when asked if she might be running for Shreveport mayor, she remained vague.

Qualifying for the mayor and council seats starts next week.

