Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Missouri water park

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A child has died from her injuries a week after she was found unresponsive in a pool at a Missouri water park.

The girl was at Oceans of Fun in Kansas City on July 5 when she was found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool.

According to a statement from the park’s spokesperson, a lifeguard pulled the child out of the pool, and the park’s EMS workers began CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene and transported the girl to a local hospital.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns the theme park complex, confirmed Tuesday morning that the girl has died from her injuries.

“On July 5, 2022, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The child has not been identified, but law enforcement said she was younger than 10 years old.

Police did not give further information.

Oceans of Fun is part of the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say

Latest News

Wait times at emergency rooms have increased lately.
GETTING ANSWERS: Why are ER wait times so long right now?
FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An...
US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win