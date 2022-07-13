Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Back-to-school community fair scheduled in Natchitoches

Families are invited out for this free day of back-to-school fun!
Families are invited out for this free day of back-to-school fun!(City of Natchitoches)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches is hosting a back-to-school fair in late July.

It’s scheduled for July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Park, located at 401 Amulet St. The city is inviting the public to join them for a great day in the park to kick off the 2022-23 school year.

There will be free activities for families, including:

  • School supply giveaway
  • Inflatables
  • Food
  • Face painting
  • Snow cones
  • Entertainment

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport

Latest News

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller will not seek re-election
Back to school drive
Love Does Ministry is collecting school supplies for back to school drive
The back-to-school bash will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022.
SporTran, Healthy Blue & SPAR team up for back-to-school bash
The Shreveport Mavericks celebrated their championship win on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Shreveport Mavericks celebrate after championship win