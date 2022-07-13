Back-to-school community fair scheduled in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches is hosting a back-to-school fair in late July.

It’s scheduled for July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Park, located at 401 Amulet St. The city is inviting the public to join them for a great day in the park to kick off the 2022-23 school year.

There will be free activities for families, including:

School supply giveaway

Inflatables

Food

Face painting

Snow cones

Entertainment

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.