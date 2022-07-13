Ask the Doctor
14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital

SPD investigating shooting on Hardy Street near Jewella Avenue.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to reports of a shooting in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Wednesday, July 13 around 4:40 p.m. on Hardy Street near Jewella and Hassett avenues, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records.

At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the call. SPD officials say the victim is 14-years-old and was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

