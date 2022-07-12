Ask the Doctor
Woman’s New Life Clinic vandalized, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A medical clinic was vandalized in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 12.

Around 6:30 a.m., authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 760 Colonial Drive after reports of the building being vandalized.

Photos taken at the scene show words written in red spray paint splattered across the front and side of the clinic.

According to its website, the clinic offers an array of services including help with unplanned pregnancies, professional counseling, family planning, abortion pill reversal and more.

The investigation remains ongoing.

