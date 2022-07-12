Woman’s New Life Clinic vandalized, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A medical clinic was vandalized in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 12.

Around 6:30 a.m., authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 760 Colonial Drive after reports of the building being vandalized.

Photos taken at the scene show words written in red spray paint splattered across the front and side of the clinic.

According to its website, the clinic offers an array of services including help with unplanned pregnancies, professional counseling, family planning, abortion pill reversal and more.

A medical clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say. (WAFB)

The investigation remains ongoing.

