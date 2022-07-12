Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Toddler killed by dog bite in Gentilly Woods, NOPD says

A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11), New Orleans police...
A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-month-old boy died after being bitten by a dog Monday night (July 11) in the Gentilly Woods area, New Orleans police said.

The fatal animal attack was reported at 6:46 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Place, the NOPD said.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where he later died. The NOPD did not provide details about the type of dog that inflicted the fatal injury or whether the animal had been taken by animal control personnel.

It was unclear from the initial police notice whether the dog belonged to the family of the child. The NOPD also has not said if any arrests were made in connection to the boy’s death.

The child’s cause of death will be determined through an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office, the NOPD said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position

Latest News

Power lines.
Texas energy expert discusses ERCOT’s conservation appeal
Kevonte Collins, 17
Teen accused of killing two people in 2021 shooting in Texarkana will be tried as adult
Traffic backed up on I-49 due to hazmat spill
SFD responds to hazmat situation on I-49 N; heavy traffic backups reported
Jaiden Augustus Seth Kephart
Man pleads guilty in 2018 wreck that killed girlfriend, seriously injured roommate