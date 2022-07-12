Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Texas energy expert discusses ERCOT’s conservation appeal

By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Monday with Doug Lewin, President of Stoic Energy Consulting, about ERCOT’s appeal to voluntarily conserve electricity.

On Sunday evening, ERCOT released a statement asking Texans to conserve power on Monday, July 11 between 2 and 8 p.m.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more,” stated ERCOT’s news release.

ERCOT did not expect any system-wide outages as of Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

Latest News

Kevonte Collins, 17
Teen accused of killing two people in 2021 shooting in Texarkana will be tried as adult
Traffic backed up on I-49 due to hazmat spill
SFD responds to hazmat situation on I-49 N; heavy traffic backups reported
Jaiden Augustus Seth Kephart
Man pleads guilty in 2018 wreck that killed girlfriend, seriously injured roommate
New Orleans health director fears state’s abortion bans will hurt patients, discourage doctors