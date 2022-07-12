Temperatures go down, rain chances go up later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After yet another day of temperatures around the century mark Monday we are tracking more of the same on Tuesday with highs around 100 degrees and ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 105. But even with the hot weather today we are tracking changes on the way starting later Wednesday and continuing heading towards the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday thanks to a weak cold front moving into the region. We are also tracking more potential wet weather later in the weekend as another frontal boundary could be moving through the region as the upper level ridge shifts west towards the Mountain West. In the tropics we are keeping an eye on area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast that could see some slow development as we get later in the week as environmental conditions will be favorable for development.

We are tracking changes on the way for the ArkLaTex later this week as the upper level ridge will be shifting west. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning more comfortable clothing will be needed as we are expecting another hot day for ArkLaTex as Heat Advisories are in effect. Temperatures heading out the door this morning are again in the 70s and will be moving up into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees with ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 105 thanks to ample sunshine. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of water today.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking some changes on the way for the region. As the powerful upper level ridge shifts west across the Continental US we are expecting rain chances to start rising for the region beginning later in the day on Wednesday. This will be due to a weak cold front that will be moving in bringing scattered showers and storms that will continue through Thursday helping to keep temperatures down in the low to mid-90s Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are expecting more elevated humidity, but also temperatures that should stay under the 100 degree mark. Saturday and Sunday should feature partly cloudy skies with highs that will be in the mid-90s. Starting late Sunday and continuing through into next week we are tracking another front that will be moving in bringing more scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Monday along with highs that will struggle to move past the low 90s as temperatures could finally move back below average.

In the meantime, get ready for more sweating Tuesday. Have a great day!

