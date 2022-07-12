Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Talks of closing juvenile detention center in Miller Co. continue

(MGN)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Talk about closing down the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center continues.

During a quorum court meeting Monday night (July 11), the court instructed the county judge to present a plan for the future of the JDC. One alternative discussed was closing the facility and sending juveniles to a lockup in Pine Bluff, Ark.

Officials say this is the route many counties are taking.

Earlier in 2022, county leaders said they could not fund operations of the facility this entire fiscal year without help from the City of Texarkana. City officials came on board and offered to pay $80 per day per city inmate, but after that inter-governmental agreement, the city’s population at the center declined.

MORE>>> Miller Co. Juvenile Detention Center reaches funding agreement with city, county

“The timing was suspect. As soon as the agreement is in place, our population we were keeping for the city dropped to nothing. As the juvenile detention center is now, we are losing in excess of $600,000 a year running it,” said Earnest Pender, Miller County JP.

For now, the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center will remain open; officials hope to have a plan to consider during budget discussions, which begin in September.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
Women and financial stress
Rent continues to skyrocket around the country and in some cases, is outpacing what people are...
Rent increasing compared to pre-pandemic prices
A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
Pro-life women’s clinic vandalized, police say