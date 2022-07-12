Talks of closing juvenile detention center in Miller Co. continue

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Talk about closing down the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center continues.

During a quorum court meeting Monday night (July 11), the court instructed the county judge to present a plan for the future of the JDC. One alternative discussed was closing the facility and sending juveniles to a lockup in Pine Bluff, Ark.

Officials say this is the route many counties are taking.

Earlier in 2022, county leaders said they could not fund operations of the facility this entire fiscal year without help from the City of Texarkana. City officials came on board and offered to pay $80 per day per city inmate, but after that inter-governmental agreement, the city’s population at the center declined.

“The timing was suspect. As soon as the agreement is in place, our population we were keeping for the city dropped to nothing. As the juvenile detention center is now, we are losing in excess of $600,000 a year running it,” said Earnest Pender, Miller County JP.

For now, the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center will remain open; officials hope to have a plan to consider during budget discussions, which begin in September.

