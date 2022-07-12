Staying hot and steamy, but backing down from triple digits for a few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our stretch of very hot and humid conditions will continue for the foreseeable future, but at least we may be backing down from seeing triple digits for a few days. Rain chances also return, although widespread wet weather looks unlikely.

For the rest of today we’ll see mainly sunny and very hot conditions. Temperatures will top out in the low 100s this afternoon.

We’ll see a slow cool down this evening with temperatures falling out of the 90s and back into the 80s around sunset. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the mid to upper 70s later tonight under mostly clear skies.

A cold front will begin settling into the area tomorrow, but it will also be falling apart as it does. Ahead of the front we’ll see temperatures peak in the low 100s again. If you’re around or north of I-30 you may see temperatures slightly cooler than today in the mid to upper 90s. Some showers and storms will develop in the vicinity of the front Wednesday afternoon and then drop south before dissipating during the evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do can expect a nice cool down in the vicinity of the showers. The chance for rain is around 30%.

The front will be fizzling across the area on Thursday but still could kick off a few isolated showers and storms and should keep temperatures down in the mid to upper 90s in most spots.

We’ll stay hot, but just below 100 as we head into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s Friday through Sunday. Dry weather looks likely Friday and Saturday, but a few isolated showers could return by Sunday.

A few more showers and storms are possible early next week otherwise look for more hot, steamy and mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

In the tropics we’re still monitoring areas of showers and storms in the northern Gulf. Heavy rain is expected from coastal areas of Louisiana eastward to the Florida panhandle. The chances of a tropical system developing, however, remain very low.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

