Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is an experience that is like none other.

That’s exactly why Miguel Hartford, a graduate of Southern University and A&M College, chose to pen a children’s book called ‘Niya; My HBCU Family’, which is apart of an entire series that is centered around children from various cultures and backgrounds.

“I chose to write about a generational HBCU family, because my brother, cousins and I are first generation college graduates in our immediate family, but we have aunts and uncles who graduated from SU. I’ve met multiple people who are generational at Southern University,” Hartford said.

She graduated from Southern in 2011 with a degree in Business Management.

The 35-year-old says she has been writing since elementary school and self-published her first book in 2021.

Miguel Hartford, 35 (Miguel Hartford)

“I plan on my children being SU graduates and I wanted to expose the HBCU love and lifestyle to younger generations across the country to give them a sense of pride and familiarity at a young age so college will be more common and attainable as they grow older,” she added.

The author says she feels it’s important to show children of color a fun and supportive lifestyle as well as successful people who look like them.

Hartford’s book, ‘Niya: My HBCU Family,’ tells the story of a young girl who explains to her class that her family has been attending an HBCU for several generations.

Niya even shares her plans to attend college, perform as a majorette with the school’s marching band, the excitement of a football game, what it means to join a Greek organization and so much more.

The book is apart of the Culture Kids series, which was created “to represent children of all races and ethnicities and to show the likenesses and differences among all.”

'Niya; My HBCU family' is a children's book written by Southern University graduate, Miguel Hartford. (Miguel Hartford)

“Children can learn about other cultures and see that we are the same in most ways, but being unique is what makes us great,” Hartford went on to say.

You can purchase Hartford’s book from Amazon here.

For more information about Hartford and to see more of her work, visit her online here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.