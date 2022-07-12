Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Southern University alumna pens children’s book on HBCU culture

'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.
'Niya; My HBCU Family' is available for purchase on Amazon.(Miguel Hartford)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is an experience that is like none other.

That’s exactly why Miguel Hartford, a graduate of Southern University and A&M College, chose to pen a children’s book called ‘Niya; My HBCU Family’, which is apart of an entire series that is centered around children from various cultures and backgrounds.

“I chose to write about a generational HBCU family, because my brother, cousins and I are first generation college graduates in our immediate family, but we have aunts and uncles who graduated from SU. I’ve met multiple people who are generational at Southern University,” Hartford said.

She graduated from Southern in 2011 with a degree in Business Management.

The 35-year-old says she has been writing since elementary school and self-published her first book in 2021.

Miguel Hartford, 35
Miguel Hartford, 35(Miguel Hartford)

“I plan on my children being SU graduates and I wanted to expose the HBCU love and lifestyle to younger generations across the country to give them a sense of pride and familiarity at a young age so college will be more common and attainable as they grow older,” she added.

The author says she feels it’s important to show children of color a fun and supportive lifestyle as well as successful people who look like them.

Hartford’s book, ‘Niya: My HBCU Family,’ tells the story of a young girl who explains to her class that her family has been attending an HBCU for several generations.

Niya even shares her plans to attend college, perform as a majorette with the school’s marching band, the excitement of a football game, what it means to join a Greek organization and so much more.

The book is apart of the Culture Kids series, which was created “to represent children of all races and ethnicities and to show the likenesses and differences among all.”

'Niya; My HBCU family' is a children's book written by Southern University graduate, Miguel...
'Niya; My HBCU family' is a children's book written by Southern University graduate, Miguel Hartford.(Miguel Hartford)

“Children can learn about other cultures and see that we are the same in most ways, but being unique is what makes us great,” Hartford went on to say.

You can purchase Hartford’s book from Amazon here.

For more information about Hartford and to see more of her work, visit her online here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Police in Louisiana reports the body of a missing 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, was found in a...
Missing 2-year-old’s body found in trash can; boy’s mother, her boyfriend arrested, police say

Latest News

OJJ to temporarily move juveniles from troubled Bridge City facility to Jetson Center
OJJ to temporarily move juveniles from troubled Bridge City facility to Jetson Center
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge
Laverne Ridley Monroe turned 100 years old July 12. 2022.
Laverne Ridley Monroe becomes a centenarian
Law officers honor life of SPD K-9 Shadow
Law officers honor life of SPD K-9 Shadow