Shreveport Mavericks celebrate after championship win

The Shreveport Mavericks celebrated their championship win on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
The Shreveport Mavericks celebrated their championship win on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.(KSLA)
By James Hadnot
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A celebration fit for a champion took place Tuesday, July 12 for the Shreveport Mavericks.

The Mavericks were treated to a procession, luncheon, and proclamation after becoming TBL champs on July 7. KSLA Sports Director James Hadnot stopped at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant in Shreveport, where the celebration continued Tuesday evening.

“Well, we had to persevere. There was a lot of tough moments, but this team persevered and overcame, came together right in front of my eyes. We were able to win the fifth championship, the third one here, the Shreveport-Bossier. We couldn’t be any happier,” said Steve Tucker, head coach.

The Mavericks beat the Albany Patroons 137 to 132 to earn the championship title.

