Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident
The 15-year-sentence is the maximum prison term allowed by law.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has pled guilty for his actions a nearly year after he was accused of terrorizing a Shreveport hospital.
Johnathan Watson, 34, of Shreveport pled guilty to District Judge Donald Hathaway, Jr. three days before his July 11, 2022 trial date, according to a news release. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year hard-labor prison term, to be served concurrently.
