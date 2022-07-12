Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years hard labor following hospital incident

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has pled guilty for his actions a nearly year after he was accused of terrorizing a Shreveport hospital.

Johnathan Watson, 34, of Shreveport pled guilty to District Judge Donald Hathaway, Jr. three days before his July 11, 2022 trial date, according to a news release. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and received a 15-year hard-labor prison term, to be served concurrently.

Watson reported to work on a cleaning crew at Highland Clinic/Highland Hospital in the 1400 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop July 29, 2021. Once inside, he encountered a woman working on another cleaning crew and told her that as many as four men were inside with guns. He was armed, and the woman noticed this. His statements and actions with his gun caused the cleanup crew to call hospital security. Watson briefly interacted with hospital security but fled before Shreveport Police arrived. Due to Watson’s statements and actions, the hospital went to an active-shooter status, restricting access to and from the parking lot during a hospital shift change, and causing a partial evacuation so a search could be conducted. This resulted in serious disruption to Highland Hospital’s ability to provide services.

The 15-year-sentence is the maximum prison term allowed by law.

