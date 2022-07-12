Ask the Doctor
Rent increasing compared to pre-pandemic prices

Rent continues to skyrocket around the country and in some cases, is outpacing what people are making at their jobs.(WBRC)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Just like most things, rent prices are on the rise.

According to an ApartmentList study, rent has gone up more than 19% since March of 2020 and more than 26% in Longview.

“The trend of rent growth is pacing well behind last summer’s scorching pace, but ahead of the pre-pandemic norm,” according to the study.

Dr. David Hoaas, an economics expert, says consumers should try to stick to shorter leases so they’re not stuck with higher prices for longer periods of time. He also noted that rent prices are rising at about the same pace as inflation, which is just over 8.5%.

