Officials share boating safety tips after fatal incident on Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Sunday, July 10, a Shreveport man died after a boating incident on Cross Lake.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said 52-year-old Elvis Edwards was on a jet ski with a passenger when he made a turn and fell into the water. Although Edwards was wearing an inflatable life jacket, officials say it did not deploy and he went underwater.

KSLA spoke with the Shreveport Police Department for how to properly prepare before you participate in water activities.

“Ensure that your life jacket is properly rated for the activities you’re going to engage in. Have a familiarity with the boat that you are going to be on, your surroundings, have yourself mentally prepared if you were to have a critical incident so that you can avoid a bit of that fear, that anxiety that sets in when the unknown occurs,” said Corporal Mason Guy.

