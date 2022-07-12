National EMS Memorial Service makes stop in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 12, services were held across the country to honor fallen EMS workers.

The memorial service tour made a stop in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

“We are thankful for our EMS partners across the country and right here at home,” said Metro Aviation President and CEO Mike Stanberry. “The EMS community is very important to all of us, and the last couple of years have been especially difficult. We’re honored to be a small part of this tribute honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Fallen EMS Memorial Service was held Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (KSLA)

The memorial procession, which traveled through multiple states, is counting down the days to the National EMS Memorial Service and Weekend of Honor, which recognizes all EMS and air medical personnel who have passed away in the line of duty.

After the ceremony, the procession headed onto I-220 to I-20 E with a full escort from first responders from all over the state.

