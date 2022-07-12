Ask the Doctor
Missing DeQuincy man found alive

A Silver Alert has been issued by Louisiana State Police for Eddie Charles Thompson
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man missing for several days has been found alive, authorities said.

Eddie Charles Thompson, 76, was found at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, thanks to a search dog, according to Major Jerry Bell.

Thompson is coherent and is being taken to the hospital, Bell said.

Thompson was located by Bo the Bloodhound.

Thompson, who had recently lost his wife of 56 years, was reported missing Friday morning. Family said his wife’s visitation was that day. His family said Thompson suffers from dementia.

Two kids riding four-wheelers found Thompson’s vehicle near an old logging road a mile west of the Oretta cemetery Monday evening.

