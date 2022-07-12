Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

Abortions are again allowed in Louisiana following a judge's order blocking the "trigger" laws...
Abortions are again allowed in Louisiana following a judge's order blocking the "trigger" laws from taking effect.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.

District Judge Donald Johnson in the 19th Judicial District issued a temporary restraining order to stop the trigger laws from taking effect.

A hearing is set to take place Monday, July 18 at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in East Baton Rouge Parish on the matter.

The state was allowed to enforce its ban on almost all abortions after District Judge Ethel Julien lifted a previous temporary restraining order following a hearing on the lawsuit on Friday, July 8, in New Orleans. The judge said the lawsuit should have been filed in the state capital, Baton Rouge, instead of New Orleans.

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport City Council considers proposal that would change time some bars must close
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Search underway for 2-year-old boy missing from Houma
The Shreveport Mavericks celebrated their championship win on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Shreveport Mavericks celebrate after championship win