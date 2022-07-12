Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

The condition of the infant was not immediately known, but police said the child was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

New Orleans police were on the scene, including Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly.

The child’s shooting was only the latest in a series of high-profile incidents this year at the popular warehouse store and its discount membership fuel station.

New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein, 45, was knocked unconscious, run over and hospitalized after being carjacked while fueling at the Costco pumps on Feb. 1. An 18-year-old suspect, Tyrese Harris, was arrested in connection with that crime.

And on Feb. 20, a 44-year-old man was shot to death during a domestic dispute in the warehouse store’s parking lot an hour after the store closed.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Shreveport City Council considers proposal that would change time some bars must close
Abortions are again allowed in Louisiana following a judge's order blocking the "trigger" laws...
Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Search underway for 2-year-old boy missing from Houma
The Shreveport Mavericks celebrated their championship win on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Shreveport Mavericks celebrate after championship win