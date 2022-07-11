Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Waitr rebranding, wants to deliver ‘anything’ from any business

Waitr
Waitr(Waitr)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Waitr has announced that the company is officially transitioning and rebranding as ASAP following two new major partnerships with software logistics delivery providers last week, Elite Extra and Burq.

The new agreements expand service for the company to deliver from retailers in multiple industries including apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts, alcohol and more.

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr, Carl Grimstad, said that the transition will allow customers to get same-day shipping from a broader range of products.

“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” Grimstad said. “Our vision is delivering ‘anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”

The ASAP tagline has already been added to Waitr’s current logo, app, website and social postings. More changes are to come over the next several weeks leading up to the new brand debut later this summer.

“The upcoming changes build upon and reinforce our outstanding reputation for the quality service we provide our loyal customers and partners,” Grimstad said.

Waitr assures that customers won’t have to do anything different or additional when ordering their food from restaurants during the transition.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Coroner names man who died while jet-skiing on Cross Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
SPD still looking for missing woman Monica Morin.
Monica Morin still missing from Shreveport
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

Latest News

Louisiana 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal courtroom
Appellate judges question legality of DeSoto DA's LACE program
Drought impacts corn crop
Louisiana's 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments May 22 on whether to reverse a lower...
Defamation case against Shreveport Mayor, CAO tossed out by Court of Appeal
How to advertise with KSLA News 12
Megan ACT Test