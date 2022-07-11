Ask the Doctor
Shreveport mayoral candidate speaks ahead of qualifying

Darryl Ware II
Darryl Ware II(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a little more than a week, Shreveport residents can start qualifying for the mayoral race this coming November.

On Monday, July 11, KSLA sat down with one of those candidates, Darryl R. Ware II. The Shreveport native says he has personally lost friends and family members to gun violence and wants to curb the incidents happening in the city. On social media, many people criticized Ware for his living situation. He addressed that, saying it’s further motivating him to run for mayor.

“I have been able to manage this entire campaign literally without basic human needs, so what will I be able to do once I have something as simple as housing? We need leaders in Shreveport who are going to stand up for the people in our community, right? We’re tired of hearing countless gunshots, we’re tired of seeing the poor infrastructure, and we’re tired of losing jobs left and right,” Ware said.

KSLA has been closely following the mayoral race, interviewing several other candidates.

MORE>>> Who’s running for Shreveport mayor?

