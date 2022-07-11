Shreveport City Council considers proposal that would change time some bars must close

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, July 11, Shreveport City Council members heard from residents and local business owners who voiced their concerns about bars outside of the downtown area being made to close at 2 a.m.

This would only happen if council members pass a proposal sponsored by Councilman Jerry Bowman to prohibit any bars, restaurants, or lounges outside of the downtown area from staying open after 2 a.m.

Some owners at the meeting stated it’s unfair to do so; even Councilman John Nickelson says if some have to close, then they all should.

On Tuesday, council members will take a vote on this proposal, and another that would require any businesses that want to sell alcohol of a higher ABV, such as tequila, must apply for a Class B alcoholic beverage permit.

