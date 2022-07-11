SFD responds to hazmat situation on I-49 N; heavy traffic backups reported

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the scene of some sort of hazmat situation on I-49.

Hazmat situation on I-49 N Heavy backups reported on I-49 N and S due to some sort of hazmat situation on I-49 N between Kings and Pierremont. Traffic is basically at a STANDSTILL>>> https://www.ksla.com/2022/07/11/sfd-responds-hazmat-situation-i-49-n-heavy-traffic-backups-reported/ Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, July 11, 2022

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11 on I-49 N between Kings Highway and Pierremont Road. Caddo Parish dispatch records show at least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly was spilled, but SFD says it is some sort of corrosive material.

DOTD says traffic is backed up in the area on both sides of the interstate. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.