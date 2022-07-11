Ask the Doctor
SFD responds to hazmat situation on I-49 N; heavy traffic backups reported

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the scene of some sort of hazmat situation on I-49.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, July 11 on I-49 N between Kings Highway and Pierremont Road. Caddo Parish dispatch records show at least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear what exactly was spilled, but SFD says it is some sort of corrosive material.

DOTD says traffic is backed up in the area on both sides of the interstate. Drivers should use an alternate route.

