Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing...
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing on a roof holding a gun.(Long Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers in California shot and killed an armed man on the roof of a home Saturday morning.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing on a roof holding a gun. Police made several attempts to de-escalate the situation but said the man refused to put down the gun.

Officers activated SWAT and fired foam projectiles at the man, but they said he was still not compliant. Police said he eventually pointed his gun at officers, which caused officers to fire their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle at him.

The man still refused to drop the gun but eventually became unresponsive. SWAT officers climbed onto the roof and began giving the man CPR, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation revealed the man kidnapped, physically assaulted and attempted to carjack someone before officers arrived. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Police have not released the man’s identity. The department is conducting a full review of the shooting. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation, as they do with all officer-involved shootings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Coroner names man who died while jet-skiing on Cross Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
SPD still looking for missing woman Monica Morin.
Monica Morin still missing from Shreveport
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

Latest News

You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’
Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack
Waitr
Waitr rebranding, wants to deliver ‘anything’ from any business
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says
financial plan review