Non-profit working to memorialize Cedar Grove neighborhood with community mural

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Area organizations are coming together to create a mural in a well-known neighborhood in Shreveport.

Francine Monroe Brown once lived in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Now, her non-profit, Seniors First, and others in Shreveport, are working to shine light on the neighborhood’s history.

“We are creating an art piece in the form of a mural to add restorative action to the Cedar Grove community and to talk about all the great things and contributions that people have made,” Brown said.

Brown says right now, they’re working on doing research to find people and places that are important to the community.

“What we want to know is what the people here in Cedar Grove have to say about the forefathers and of course the contributions they have made all over Cedar Grove and all over the nation,” Brown said.

Shreveport Community Church Pastor Denny Duron grew up in Cedar Grover; his family is one of many being honored on the mural.

“First Assembly of God was the first church right in the heart of Cedar Grove and they called it Brush Shift Arbor. They would create makeshift shelters and that’s how the church began,” Duron said.

Brown says right now, they’re calling on current residents or people who have a story to tell about the Cedar Grove neighborhood to help out with the project. Click here to fill out a questionnaire about the project.

