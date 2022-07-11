Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Non-profit working to memorialize Cedar Grove neighborhood with community mural

A.B. Palmer Community Center in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood
A.B. Palmer Community Center in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Area organizations are coming together to create a mural in a well-known neighborhood in Shreveport.

Francine Monroe Brown once lived in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Now, her non-profit, Seniors First, and others in Shreveport, are working to shine light on the neighborhood’s history.

“We are creating an art piece in the form of a mural to add restorative action to the Cedar Grove community and to talk about all the great things and contributions that people have made,” Brown said.

Brown says right now, they’re working on doing research to find people and places that are important to the community.

“What we want to know is what the people here in Cedar Grove have to say about the forefathers and of course the contributions they have made all over Cedar Grove and all over the nation,” Brown said.

Shreveport Community Church Pastor Denny Duron grew up in Cedar Grover; his family is one of many being honored on the mural.

“First Assembly of God was the first church right in the heart of Cedar Grove and they called it Brush Shift Arbor. They would create makeshift shelters and that’s how the church began,” Duron said.

Brown says right now, they’re calling on current residents or people who have a story to tell about the Cedar Grove neighborhood to help out with the project. Click here to fill out a questionnaire about the project.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition.
15-year-old fighting for life after shooting at apartment complex
Tavree Green (left) and Irijah Price (Right)
Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana
Driver attempts to hit two officers.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique

Latest News

Shreveport non-profit working to create historical mural in Cedar Grove neighborhood
Shreveport non-profit working to create historical mural in Cedar Grove neighborhood
Job, resource fair takes place in Shreveport
The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament will be held Friday, July 8 through Sunday,...
44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Shreveport
HSNWLA is in need of volunteers.
Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers