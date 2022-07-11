Ask the Doctor
More heat, more humidity, just a little rain

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Typical summer heat and humidity is likely to continue for the near future. Temperatures will be backing down a little from triple digits, but we’re still likely to remain well into the 90s. A weak cold front nudging into the area around midweek won’t bring a significant cool down, but it may enhance our rain chances a little.

For the rest of today we’ll see mostly sunny and primarily dry conditions. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s. As we head into this evening expect a slow drop through the 80s. We’ll eventually settle back into the 70s later tonight under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be a very hot and dry day. Another Heat Advisory is in place across the area. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, but it will feel like 105 or hotter with the humidity.

A few showers and storms are expected ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. That may take the edge off the triple digits, but we’ll still be in the mid to upper 90s with more humidity on the way. The chance for rain is around 30%.

The cold front will stall across the ArkLaTex and gradually dissipate through the end of the week. It will help keep at least some isolated showers and storms around. Temperatures will remain below 100, but it’s still going to be hot and humid with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

We’ll maintain the status quo into the upcoming weekend. Look for hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s and a few isolated showers and storms possible.

In the tropics there is a low chance for development near the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi through the end of this week. The main impacts regardless of development will be persistent tropical rains along the coast and inland areas from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

