Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Provided Photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dyteon Simpson, the man convicted of killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims, was found dead in prison.

On Sunday, July 10 shortly before 8:00 p.m., deputies were informed of an unresponsive male in a cell.

Medical staff responded and rendered aid but authorities say Dyteon Simpson, 23, was later pronounced dead.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office took Simpson’s body and a preliminary toxicology report came back positive for Fentanyl.

Officials say the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the final cause of death.

Deputies report they are investigating the possibility of contraband being a factor in the man’s death.

Simpson was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 killing of Wayde Sims on Thursday, July 7, just months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Video captured at the scene of the shooting showed a brawl involving several people.

Dyteon was seen armed with a gun and firing towards Sims.

Sims later died from the gunshot injury.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

