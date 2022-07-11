Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Caddo Coroner names Keithville man who died in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the man who died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday night.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted just before 11:30 p.m. on July 10 regarding a motorcycle crash in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

“Joseph Lindsey, 65, of the 7000 block of Preston Road, was found by family members in the 6600 block of Preston Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. They called EMS and law enforcement,” reads an email from the Caddo Coroner’s office. “Mr. Lindsey was deceased at the scene.”

CPSO crime scene investigators, Caddo Fire District 6 and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Coroner names man who died while jet-skiing on Cross Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
SPD still looking for missing woman Monica Morin.
Monica Morin still missing from Shreveport
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

Latest News

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man
An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish
Shreveport non-profit working to create historical mural in Cedar Grove neighborhood
Shreveport non-profit working to create historical mural in Cedar Grove neighborhood