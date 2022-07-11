Caddo Coroner names Keithville man who died in motorcycle crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the man who died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday night.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted just before 11:30 p.m. on July 10 regarding a motorcycle crash in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

“Joseph Lindsey, 65, of the 7000 block of Preston Road, was found by family members in the 6600 block of Preston Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. They called EMS and law enforcement,” reads an email from the Caddo Coroner’s office. “Mr. Lindsey was deceased at the scene.”

According to Lt. Richard Jennings, the motorcycle was heading southbound on Preston Road when its driver lost control and left the roadway between highway 789 and Keithville-Keatchie Road.

CPSO crime scene investigators, Caddo Fire District 6 and the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.