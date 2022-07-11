Ask the Doctor
GETTING ANSWERS: What is an Ozone Action Day?

Sensitive groups may be more affected by Ozone Action Days
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Viewers in east Texas are reaching out to KSLA with questions after an Ozone Action Day was issued for Monday, July 11 in Rusk, Gregg, Upshur, Smith, and Harrison counties. Many residents want to know what an Ozone Action Day is and how they can prepare.

KSLA reached out to officials at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). Officials there say Ozone Action Days are alerts issued by TCEQ when agency forecasters determine conditions are favorable for the next day’s ozone levels to reach or exceed the level orange category on the EPA’s air quality index scale.

There are steps residents can take to mitigate ozone. This includes limiting driving by combining errands, carpooling or riding the bus, and postponing refueling their vehicles or mowing the lawn until the late afternoon or early evening. In terms of limiting outdoor activities, officials say people should consider more than ozone levels because there are other conditions that can increase health risks, including high heat and humidity, though members of sensitive groups may be more affected during a level orange Ozone Action Day.

Anyone with a weather-related question, or any other question, can submit them here.

