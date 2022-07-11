Fight breaks out at funeral of man killed during July 4 shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A church in Shreveport is releasing a statement after a fight broke out over the weekend at the funeral of a man killed in the shootout in Shreveport that happened on the Fourth of July on Jewella Avenue.

On Saturday, July 9, family and friends gathered at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church to lay Orlando Puryear Jr., 24, to rest. He was killed July 4 after being injured in a rolling shootout on Jewella Avenue near Meriwether Road. Three other males were also injured in the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> 1 dead, 3 wounded after Fourth of July shootout on Jewella Avenue; victim identified

On Monday, July 11, the church released a statement after some sort of fight broke out Puryear’s funeral.

“On Saturday, July 9th, our church hosted the funeral of a young man who was recently murdered. Unfortunately, an altercation transpired that compromised the dignity of the service. This incident did not involve members of our church. We are grateful for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shreveport Police Department for their quick response in mitigating a situation that could have been worse. The leadership and membership of the Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church solicit your prayers for the family of the deceased and the safety of our community. God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. -Psalms 46:1 NKJV”

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the department was hired to provide security at the funeral. The ceremony was wrapping up and Puryear’s body was about to be transported to the cemetery when Puryear’s uncle, Endrick Butler, 52, reportedly attacked someone. The church was evacuated and the body was returned to Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

Officials say Butler and the person he attacked were interviewed and Butler was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disturbing of the peace by fighting. The person he attacked did not press charges.

