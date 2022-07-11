ERCOT urges Texans to conserve power Monday due to heat and demand

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) -As most parts of Texas see record-setting temperatures amid a heatwave, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m. ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m. At this time, no system-wide outages are expected.

ERCOT is urging residents to conserve power when they can by turning up thermostats a degree or two, if comfortable, and postponing running major appliances or pool pumps during afternoon peak hours.

ERCOT says factors that drive the need for energy to be conserved are due to the record high electric demand. According to a statement, the heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. ERCOT says low wind is also a factor, While solar power is generally reaching near-full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.

ERCOT’S full statement can be read below.

Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:

Record high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use. Other grid operators are operating under similar conservative operations programs as ERCOT due to the heatwave.

Low wind. While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.

Total forecasted demand is 79,671 MW.

