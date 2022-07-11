Elderly man not wearing seat belt killed in Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - State police is investigating after a wreck on Sunday left one man dead.

Louisiana State Police officials say the crash happened Sunday, July 10 just before 3 p.m. on I-20 just east of Highway 157. As a result of the wreck, Jerry Calvin Lynn, 78, was killed.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2004 Dodge pickup, being driven by Lynn, was headed west on I-20, when for reasons still under investigation, Lynn ran off the road and hit a tree. Lynn was not wearing his seat, police say, and was killed. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he passed away.

Police do not believe Lynn was impaired, however, a toxicology sample was taken for analysis nonetheless.

The wreck is still under investigation.

So far in 2022, Troop G with LSP has investigated 20 deadly crashes, which resulted in 21 people killed.

