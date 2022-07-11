Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

DOTD addresses traffic hazards on interstate bridges in Caddo Parish

DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish.
DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Trash and debris seem to continuously pile up along interstates in Caddo Parish.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials say it’s a collective effort, working closely with city and parish entities, to keep the roads clean.

Carolyn Distefano lives in Shreveport. She says in her 35 years in the city, it seems like a never-ending issue.

DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish.
DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish.(KSLA)

“You can drive along I-220, 3132, or I-20 and there’s pieces of cars, fenders, bumpers, that have not been picked up,” she said.

Distefano reached out to KSLA regarding hay along the Caddo Lake Bridge, voicing concerns that it could cause an accident.

“When you come across that bridge, if the wind is gusting, it will go to the other side,” she said.

Erin Buchanan with DOTD says it’s also up to drivers to be aware of their loads.

“We’re frustrated as well... Much of what we see that’s accumulated out there is unsecured loads... That means a trailer that’s got a lot of stuff on it that’s not properly stored. Or items on the back of a pick up,” Buchanan said.

A spokesperson for the City of Shreveport told KSLA the public works department has a contractor that sweeps the roadways every other month. DOTD is in charge of the months in between.

DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish.
DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish.(Greenwood Police Department)

Another traffic hazard over the weekend: metal pieces coming loose from the I-20 bridge near Greenwood at Exit 5. Multiple vehicles reported damage.

“Metal plates that cover the expansion joints on the bridge and over time and traffic volumes... they have wear and tear and fatigue. A couple of those plates broke loose,” Buchanan explained.

Since then, the interstate has been reopened and is considered safe for travel, according to Buchanan. She says the incident was unpredictable, however, given the age of the plates, the department does have replacement efforts on their radar.

“We do have a project on our letting schedule to replace both the east and westbound bridges at that location. It’s a few years down the road, scheduled for fiscal year ‘25 to ’26,” she said.

If you have an infrastructure complaint, you can submit them to DOTD or the city. If your vehicle was damaged on I-20 on Saturday, July 9, you can submit a claim.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in some sort of accident involving a jet ski being piloted in Cross Lake on...
Man’s lifejacket did not inflate properly in deadly jet ski accident on Cross Lake
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 Shreveport women wanted after their children miss a combined 249 days of school
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, was driving a Can-Am UTV northbound on LA Hwy 5. According to LSP,...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man
SPD still looking for missing woman Monica Morin.
Monica Morin still missing from Shreveport

Latest News

SFD responds to hazmat situation on I-49 N; heavy traffic backups reported
Residents weary of trash, debris on I-20 in Caddo Parish
Residents weary of trash, debris on I-20 in Caddo Parish
Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Keithville
Man killed in motorcycle wreck in Keithville
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions