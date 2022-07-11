DOTD addresses traffic hazards on interstate bridges in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Trash and debris seem to continuously pile up along interstates in Caddo Parish.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials say it’s a collective effort, working closely with city and parish entities, to keep the roads clean.

Carolyn Distefano lives in Shreveport. She says in her 35 years in the city, it seems like a never-ending issue.

DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish. (KSLA)

“You can drive along I-220, 3132, or I-20 and there’s pieces of cars, fenders, bumpers, that have not been picked up,” she said.

Distefano reached out to KSLA regarding hay along the Caddo Lake Bridge, voicing concerns that it could cause an accident.

“When you come across that bridge, if the wind is gusting, it will go to the other side,” she said.

Erin Buchanan with DOTD says it’s also up to drivers to be aware of their loads.

“We’re frustrated as well... Much of what we see that’s accumulated out there is unsecured loads... That means a trailer that’s got a lot of stuff on it that’s not properly stored. Or items on the back of a pick up,” Buchanan said.

A spokesperson for the City of Shreveport told KSLA the public works department has a contractor that sweeps the roadways every other month. DOTD is in charge of the months in between.

DOTD is addressing hazards on interstates in Caddo Parish. (Greenwood Police Department)

Another traffic hazard over the weekend: metal pieces coming loose from the I-20 bridge near Greenwood at Exit 5. Multiple vehicles reported damage.

“Metal plates that cover the expansion joints on the bridge and over time and traffic volumes... they have wear and tear and fatigue. A couple of those plates broke loose,” Buchanan explained.

Since then, the interstate has been reopened and is considered safe for travel, according to Buchanan. She says the incident was unpredictable, however, given the age of the plates, the department does have replacement efforts on their radar.

“We do have a project on our letting schedule to replace both the east and westbound bridges at that location. It’s a few years down the road, scheduled for fiscal year ‘25 to ’26,” she said.

If you have an infrastructure complaint, you can submit them to DOTD or the city. If your vehicle was damaged on I-20 on Saturday, July 9, you can submit a claim.

