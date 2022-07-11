Another week of intense heat on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had to deal with just scorching heat, especially on Saturday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more scorching temperatures as we are tracking highs the first half of the week that will be right around the 100 degree mark. Later Wednesday through Thursday we are tracking a weak front that will be moving through the region bringing some showers and thunderstorms that will help to cool us down slightly Thursday. Friday and the weekend though are looking very toasty once again with highs that will be right around the 100 degree mark. We are also keeping our eye on the potential for some quick tropical development in the Gulf later this week. It doesn’t appear that will see anything too strong, but along the edge of the front we could see a quick spin-up before the end of the week into a weak tropical system near New Orleans.

We are tracking high temperatures that will be near the 100 degree mark all week long. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are dressing comfortably as we are expecting temperatures to be on the rebound across the region. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s are we expecting them to move up quickly into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Ample sunshine is on the way along with the very hot temperatures as the ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be right around 105 degrees. Heat Advisories are in effect for the southern half of the viewing area.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more heat and humidity, but also the potential for some needed wet weather for the region. That will come later Wednesday after likely seeing triple digit heat both Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will move in during the afternoon hours Wednesday and potentially last through Thursday as well. Once the wet weather clears out our temperatures will rebound back to around 100 for Friday with even hotter temperatures to our west.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are expecting more scorching weather on the way for the region. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will likely be around the 100 degree mark with only limited chances for wet weather across the southeastern tier of the viewing area. Farther west we are expecting high temperatures that will be pushing up towards the 105 degree mark.

In the meantime, do what you can stay to cool as we start the week. Have a great Monday!

